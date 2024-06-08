Let’s Look: Dylan Efron to Join Upcoming Season of ‘The Traitors’

Zac Efron’s younger brother, Dylan Efron, has signed the dotted line and will appear in the upcoming third season of hit reality TV series The Traitors.

The series, which is based off of the Dutch version De Verraders, finds a bunch of D-List celebrities as they live in a Scottish mansion and compete in a series of challenges. Contestants are “murdered,” simply voted off and participate in events to raise their prize pot.

Advertisement

The Traitors was a hit when its first season aired in 2023, but last season went absolutely viral on Peacock. Seasons are typically filmed in September and air in January, so it looks like we won’t see Dylan Efron on the small screen until early 2025.

Other confirmed cast members for season three include Britney Spears’ ex-husband, WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Garcia, Bob the Drag Queen, Big Brother’s Britney Godwin, Vanderpump Rules’ Tom Sandoval and Survivor’s Boston Rob.

Advertisement

But, listen, I’m mostly here to talk about Dylan Efron… mostly because he’s very, very attractive.

Dylan already has several accomplishments to his name including working on blockbusters including A Star is Born, Ready Player One and American Sniper. He served as a producer and co-star in Down to Earth with Zac Efron. The 32-year-old is also an amateur photographer, social media influencer and dog dad.

Are you excited to see Dylan in a more prominent role? Comment and let me know!