Let’s Talk About Canadian Series ‘SkyMed’s Sexy Volleyball Scene

‘SkyMed’ is serving a WHOLE LOTTA steam in the winter season, especially with one particular homoerotic volleyball scene featuring the hotties of the show. 😉

But before that, the show “follows intense character journeys and high-stakes medical rescues, heartbreaks and tribulations of budding nurses and pilots flying air ambulances.”

SPOILER incoming…

Aside from the intriguing storyline, ‘SkyMed’ is teeming with hotties, including a sexy gay couple portrayed by Thomas Elms and Kheon Clarke. Elms is playing the role of bartender/pilot Captain Milosz Nowak, while Clarke’s character is flight nurse Tristan Green.

Going back to the steamy volleyball scene, the stars of ‘SkyMed’ are wearing minimum clothes in the snow while playing the sport, and some of them were only wearing underwear! That only means that they are serving a lot of 6-packs, most likely leaving the viewers feeling V thirsty.

On that note, you can watch the sexy volleyball scene here:

Also, here are more video clips of Elms and Clarke showing their intense on-screen chemistry:

Relationships aren’t always sunshines and flowers though, as Milosz and Tristan are in for what Queerty described as a “messy gay love triangle” with Ryan Ali’s Reese. Follow the action and drama-filled lives of these hotties in ‘SkyMed’ Seasons 1 and 2 , which are available for streaming on Paramount+.

