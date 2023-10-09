Lewis Hamilton Is Set to Wear a Rainbow Helmet at Qatar Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton has consistently shown his support for the LGBTQ+ community, and he is set to wear a rainbow helmet in this weekend’s Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix to show his allyship once again.

Back in 2021, the 38-year-old British racing driver sported a helmet with a rainbow flag painted on when F1 raced in Qatar. Later in the same year, he wore it again at the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix.

“In 2021, it was nerve-wracking because I didn’t know how the country would react. But it was amazing when I do meet people who are incredibly grateful for utilizing the platform for something like that so they feel included,” Hamilton told BBC.

He also shared the reason why he sports a rainbow flag on his helmet, expressing:

“It’s always good and well raising awareness for things, but it is more about the work that is done in the background and the conversations you continue to have to have. And it’s such a big machine to shift. It is a whole country that is very young. It has taken the West a long, long time to get to where they are. All we can do is try to be positive when we come to these places and take the opportunity – that’s why I continue to wear the flag here.”

“As a sport we have to continue to work on our inclusivity. Diversity continues to be an issue,” the F1 racer added.

Sources: attitude.co.uk, bbc.com