LGBT Favorite Thriller ‘Wynonna Earp’ Returning as Tubi Movie

One of the best TV shows of all time is returning for a 90-minute movie three years after being cancelled.

Wynonna Earp, based on the comic book series by Beau Smith, originally ran on networks including SyFy consecutively from 2016 to 2018. Although it was cancelled shortly after completing season 3, it returned for a fourth and final season in 2020.

Creator and showrunner Emily Andras was always passionate about this TV show and, coupled with the fan love, set out in secret to ensure that Wyonna Earp got a proper sendoff… three years later. Not that I’m complaining!

Wynonna Earp is a scifi-western and drama that centers around the descendants of Wyatt Earp, who turn out to be demon slayers with a magical gun. Throughout the course of the show, viewers watched the title character – Wynonna – go from absent minded party girl to savior of her hometown. Almost in the same vein as Buffy the Vampire Slayer, monsters were used as metaphors for tough subjects and helped audiences fall in love with the main cast.

Melanie Scrofano, Tim Rozon, Dominique Provost-Chalkley, Katherine Barrell, Shamier Anderson, Greg Lawson and Varun Saranga starred.

It was announced today exclusively to Vanity Fair that Wynonna Earp would return as a 90-minute scripted narrative with Andras and all of the starring crew returning.

The movie, titled Wynonna Earp: Vengeance, will air on TUBI later this year.

Watch Vanity Fair’s exclusive reunion zoom with the cast below.

In relation to LGBT content, Wynonna Earp is noteworthy due to having two lesbians as main characters and a plethora of gay and LGBT characters make special appearances throughout the show’s history. Even better, for being a scifi-thriller, it’s one of the few shows to steer clear of the “bury your gays” stereotype.

As I mentioned above, Wyonna Earp is/was one of my favorite shows this decade. I’m psyched that it is returning in this form on TUBI. I highly encourage you to stream it on Netflix if you have the opportunity. Now, I’m going to enjoy a rewatch before the Vengeance drops later this year.

