LGBTQ Candidates Across The Country Earn Massive Wins on Election Night

Several LGBTQ candidates from across the country had lots of reasons to celebrate on Election Day. By night’s end they tasted victory with many of their wins becoming historic for so many reasons that have left us feeling immensely proud for them and for what they’ll be able to accomplish during their time in office!

Here’s a recap of some of the ones who took it home for their community on Tuesday.

Ritchie Torres (NY-15) easily won his U.S. House race against Patrick Delices with 88.2 percent of the votes. He will now become the the first openly LGBTQ Afro-Latinx member of Congress when he takes office in January. “Thank you. Tonight, we made history,” he wrote on Instagram. “It is the honor of a lifetime to represent the essential borough, the Bronx.”

Taylor Small won her election for the Vermont state House, becoming the first out transgender person ever elected to the Vermont state legislature. According to The Burlington Free Press, she garnered 2,423 votes, or 29.59% of the total, in the two seat Chittenden 6-7 district behind Democratic incumbent Hal Coston. “It hasn’t fully sunk in yet, and I don’t know when it will,” she said of her landmark election.

Shevrin Jones won his race for the Florida state Senate and became the first openly LGBTQ person ever elected to their upper chamber. This was not an easy road for him as he had to endure campaign smears attacking his sexuality and defeating two anti-LGBTQ candidates along the way. “I’m humbled to have earned the trust of the people of SD 35,” he wrote on Instagram. “I am looking forward to serving you in the Florida Senate. Thank YOU!”

Sarah McBride made history herself last night. She won her election in the Delaware state Senate and in doing so becomes the first out transgender person ever elected to a state senate seat in the United States. Sarah easily took down Republican opponent Steve Washington in their district (she received 73 percent of the vote, he got 27).

Jabari Brisport also had a big reason to celebrate on Tuesday. He became the first openly LGBTQ person of color ever elected to the state legislature after he won his own race for New York state Senate. He and Shervin are now the only out LGBTQ Black men serving in state senates in the U.S.

Kim Jackson became the first LGBTQ Georgia State Senator on Tuesday. She defeated Republican opponent William Freeman by nearly double the amount of votes he had. There are now three openly LGBTQ Black women state senators in the entire country (Tiara Mack in Rhode Island and Marie Pinkney in Delaware being the other two).

The state of Tennessee had their own historic moments happen. Torrey Harris (pictured above) and Eddie Mannis won their respective races (House District 90 for the former, House District 18 for the latter) and in doing so became the first two openly LGBTQ people ever elected to the Tennessee state legislature.

Congrats to these amazing politicians!