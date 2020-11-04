LGBTQ Civil Rights Advocate Brandon Wolf is Our Newest Instinct Hottie

Brandon Wolf is someone who in my eyes and many others is a hero in every which way a person can be one.

He’s an individual that was thrust into the spotlight for a horrifying situation that was completely outside of his control that turned things around and positively changed the world as a result.

The LGBTQ Civil Rights Advocate is our choice for Instinct Hottie this week but who he is goes far beyond being a good looking and charismatic guy. Brandon, for those who are unaware, was one of the survivors of the Pulse Orlando shooting four years ago that claimed the lives of 49 people and wounded 58 others.

This was something that could’ve forced him to remain silent but he wasn’t about to do that. Instead Brandon has used his voice for the better in many ways since that tragic evening.

He’s one of the brains behind The Dru Project, dedicated to one of the victims and his friend Christopher Andrew Leinonen (or Drew for short). Their mission is to spread love across the nation and encourage each and every high school in our country to have a GSA alliance as well as offering scholarships to students who truly exemplify Drew’s spirit for inclusion and unity.

Brandon also works for Equality Florida where he and the rest of his staff fight to secure full equality for the LGBTQ community in their state. So he’s kind of got that whole smart, sexy and powerful thing going for him.

Check out more about him in our exclusive Q&A below.

What do you think is the most attractive part about yourself?

Starting off with a tough question! I’d like to think that my most attractive trait is my relentless passion for the things I value most in the world. I believe in the beauty of the world – and am passionate about helping find it.

What do you find guys compliment on you the most, physically?

My smile.

What, to you, defines sexy in another man?

My favorite trait in a man is authenticity. I love when someone is comfortable and confident in their own skin and is proud to be authentically themselves.

What is your proudest moment so far in your life in being an openly gay man?

Sharing my lived experiences with love, loss, and resilience is always a humbling honor. Being invited to testify before Congress to do just that is easily my proudest moment.

What haven’t you accomplished, personally or professionally, that you are wanting to do in the next 2-3 years?

My cup is truly full right now! My goal is and always will be to make as big a difference in my community as possible – in whatever role that may be. As for my personal goals, I’ve got several international destinations remaining on my list, ready for the day we can hit the skies again!

Have you found love? If so what is the best part of your relationship and what do you love most in your partner(s)?

I am currently single but have found love before! In my experience, the best relationships have been ones full of joy, laughter, honesty, trust, and plenty of ice cream dates.

Rapid fire question time:

What is your all-time favorite movie?

Jurassic Park.

Who is your biggest celebrity crush right now?

Lil Nas X tops the list. But I have always wanted to be BFFs with Troye Sivan.

What is your favorite cheat meal or snack you can’t get enough of?

French fries forever.

If you’re stuck on an island for eternity, what CD do you want to have there with you?

Lady Gaga – The Fame.

What does it mean to be featured as our Instinct Hottie?

I’m so incredibly honored to be featured! Thank you to Ryan and the Instinct Magazine team for the recognition – and for the important work you do elevating LGBTQ voices!