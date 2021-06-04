LGBTQ Stars Join Cameo in Honor of Pride Month

Now through June 11, celebrities including Lil Nas X, Haley Kiyoko, Kim Petras, and Pentatonix members Mitch Grassi, Scott Hoying, and Kirstin Maldonado are joining Cameo in honor of Pride Month as part of iHeartMedia and P&G’s second annual Can’t Cancel Pride campaign to raise money for organizations supporting the LGBTQ community.

Fans will have the opportunity to request one of a limited number of personalized videos from their favorite stars, and a percentage of each purchase will be donated to the Can’t Cancel Pride Fund, which equally benefits CenterLink, GLAAD, National Black Justice Coalition, OutRight Action International, SAGE, and The Trevor Project.

In addition to the new celebrities joining in June, current Cameo favorites like Lance Bass, Kate Flannery, Matt Walsh, and over 275 additional starts have committed to support the charity campaign as well.

Cameo is the leading marketplace connecting fans directly with tens of thousands of pop culture personalities in the form of customized video messages, live video calls, and direct messages.

Its mission is to create the most personalized and authentic fan connections on earth. In just over four years after its founding in March 2017, Cameo has fulfilled more than 2 million magical moments ranging from birthday and good luck messages to prom invitations, marriage proposals, and direct fan interactions.

In 2020 alone, the company fulfilled more Cameos than throughout its four-year history, with Cameos delivered on every continent in the world. It raised over $1 million for worthy nonprofits and causes through its Cameo Cares program.

Cameos from the participating stars are limited, and will be offered on a first come, first serve basis. Pricing and availability may vary with demand in the effort to raise the most money possible for the six participating organizations.

Click HERE for a full list of participating celebrities. Here’s a screenshot of just some of them.