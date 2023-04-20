LGBTQ Youth Fighting For Their Very Existence In Gilead, aka Florida

The war on the queer community continues. Not only is it continuing its escalating and getting very bad very quickly. I am so tired of this shit. Tired of having my existence up for debate. Tired of the unprecedented attacks on queer youth, more specifically trans kids. Tired of being told I am overreacting or that I am crazy.

We were overreacting when Trump got elected and we said they were gonna come for abortion. Well, guess what? They fucking did. We said the Don’t Say Gay law wasn’t going to end with the kindergarten through grade three children. “Calm down,” they said. “That’s not going to happen,” they said. Well, guess what, they lied. And gaslit us. ENOUGH IS ENOUGH.

Ron DeSantis and the Florida Board of Education just extended the hateful, homophobic Don’t Say Gay law all the way up to high school including twelfth graders. According to ABC News,

“This rule would build on the Parental Rights in Education law Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed in March 2022. The law bans classroom instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity for students in kindergarten through third grade. It also states that any instruction on those topics cannot occur “in a manner that is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards,” according to the legislation.”

#DeSantis expands #DontSayGay bill to include students all the way through 12th Grade. It was never intended to be limited to students in Kdg-3rd grade.

Soon, the word ‘Gay’ will be banned entirely in the state of Florida. Welcome to 1950. pic.twitter.com/hzqzTgGpxR — Eugene Eugenius 🟧 (@CrockerBoy) April 20, 2023

Meanwhile us Floridians are dealing with unprecedented sky high homeowners insurance for which he has done nothing. He is passing a bill making it harder to sue contractors. All this because Disney dare say they did not agree with his “dont say gay bill”. He needs to go! — MxMiami (@MxMiami1) April 17, 2023

Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr. answered questions on this issue explaining, “We’re not removing anything here. All we are doing is we are setting the expectations so our teachers are clear: that they are to teach to the standards.” As a former teacher there is nothing teachers hate more than being told what to teach by people who have never once set foot in a classroom. Another GOP scumbag Republican Rep. Chase Tramont clarified his position,

“In the image of God, he created them. Male and female, he created them. Folks this is rock solid, irreversible, validated by science and our medical community. Period. You are either male or female. This is not subject to one’s opinion. It is demonstrable fact.”

There is so much wrong and false about this statement I don’t know where to begin. You know he has no idea about either science or medicine? How? Because he provides no data, no statistics, no evidence. Hey, asshat: transgender people, non-binary people, gay people, queer people. We have always been here. Decades ago they were suffering in silence. The Republican agenda wants to push us back into the closet and the shadows. That is not going to happen. WE’RE HERE. WE’RE QUEER. GET USED TO IT.

Sure 60 percent of Florida gas stations are completely out of fuel, but at least it’s illegal to tell an 18-year-old high school senior what “gay” means!#FloridaFuelCrisis #DontSayGay #FloridaForever — That Unsinn Guy (@thatunsinnguy) April 20, 2023

Today Florida’s #DontSayGay bill was expanded to include all students K-12. This will have an immediate negative impact on kids across the state. I know because I lived it. This is my testimony from a Senate hearing last year. pic.twitter.com/mf4L3umHQO — Michael Womack (@MichaelPWomack) April 19, 2023

In addition to the expansion of the Don’t Say Gay law, the Republican-led House passed more bills attacking transgender people regarding treatment and bathroom use, plus one keeping kids away from drag shows. This as Fort Lauderdale residents are still struggling to find gas after last weeks monsoon.

To any queer youth reading this know that YOU ARE SEEN. You matter, you are loved and you belong. It does get better. The people who are doing this to you are a tiny minority. They do not represent the vast majority of Americans. We will make this right. Florida, we are coming for you. VOTE DESANTIS OUT.

#DontSayGay

WHAT THE FUCK IS WRONG WITH FLORIDA?

high school kids are NOT too young to know what gay people are, many high school kids already know they are gay. Trying to shield people from knowing that gay exists DOES NOT stop people from being gay because it’s not… https://t.co/7HnPL953fT pic.twitter.com/bOhaZPpGnF — NoonaPat⁷🏳‍🌈Yoongi’sBisexualHat⬆ (@CentristRally18) April 19, 2023

BREAKING: The Florida Board of Education ensures #GenZVoters will never vote for Republicans ever in their whole, long, voting lives. #GenZVotes you dummies. Enjoy your legal bigotry while it lasts. Hope it was worth it. #DontSayGay #Pride2023 https://t.co/4CaT5HCrOJ — Julia Anderson Pulver 🟦 (@VotePulver) April 19, 2023

Hey Florida students!

Time for some ✨Malicious compliance✨! If any of your school staff says anything about marriage, boyfriends, girlfriends, anything like that: Report them. Remember: NO discussion about gender identity whatsoever.#DontSayGay

But also #DontSayStraight — Lira Duccat | #TDST⚡️ (@LiraDuccat) April 19, 2023

How about we teach our kids basic finance and skip the “dOnT sAy gAy” nonsense??? https://t.co/hWBq8CEPRx — DocEpcot 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@DocEpcot) April 20, 2023

