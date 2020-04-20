Liam Payne Says Biphobia “Was Never My Intention”

“It was never my intention,” says Liam Payne after one song from his debut solo album gained vitriol online.

Last December, former One Directioner Liam Payne released his debut album LP1. Unfortunately for him, the album was almost immediately met with backlash due to one song among the many. The song, titled “Both Ways,” followed a sexual relationship between Payne and a bisexual girlfriend. The lyrics specifically focused on the girl’s sexual orientation as a factor of her sex appeal.

“My girl, she like it both ways/She like the way it all taste/Couple more, we’ll call it foreplay,” Payne sings. “Lovin’ the way she’s turning you on, switching the lanes like a Bugatti Sport.”

After hearing the song, many current and former fans complained on social media. As with moments of Twitter outrage, a mood of cancel culture soon set in. The hashtag #liampayneisoverparty even trended on the social media platform.

BISEXUAL WOMEN DO NOT EXIST FOR YOUR PLEASURE BISEXUAL WOMEN DO NOT EXIST FOR YOUR PLEASURE BISEXUAL WOMEN DO NOT EXIST FOR YOUR PLEASURE BISEXUAL WOMEN DO NOT EXIST FOR YOUR PLEASURE BISEXUAL WOMEN DO NOT EXIST FOR YOUR PLEASURE#liampayneisoverparty sorry leeyum:( https://t.co/ljjZKwkmZF — 𝑐 𝑖 𝑡 𝑦 (@buckysgolden) December 6, 2019

Anyways stream adore you by our unproblematic king Harry #liampayneisoverparty pic.twitter.com/siOTtTzyvF — morgan GRACE DAY (@hsbabyangel) December 6, 2019

Now, several months later, Liam Payne has commented on the song and the Twitter moment. While in an interview with the Daily Star, Payne apologized to “anyone who got offended by certain songs or different things on the album, for sure.”

“It was never my intention with any of the writing or things I was doing…Looking back on it now, it was just a moment in time for me,” he added.

Payne also noted that he’ll probably switch up the aesthetic of his inevitable second album. After all, LP1’s provocative angle didn’t do so well for him.

“Honestly, it wasn’t a deliberate move [to make sexual songs], it was a very confusing time for me when I was making that album,” he continued. “I was going through a lot of personal things that I didn’t speak about a lot; with song writing, stage fright, and being scared of the future.”

We’ll see how Liam Payne fairs in his next few musical initiatives and we’ll see how fans react to it now that we’re in a post-“Both Ways” world. Despite that, we wish him the best of luck.

Source: Daily Star