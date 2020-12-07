Lifetime Presents Mario Lopez As A Very Sexy Colonel Sanders

Listen, I love a good Lifetime movie. They are literally on almost all the time when I go visit my mother. Basically, I grew up with them; one salacious title after another with that cat woman-sounding narrator, bringing us back from commercial breaks like, “You’re watching ‘My mother … my lover.’..on Lifetime, Television for women.”

Ok, maybe I made that title up, but you get the point. Lifetime movies are a whole lotta fun, and they take first place in the camp category. For the longest time in the 80s and 90s, they stuck to their winning formula – scorned women, done wrong by a man, or sometimes another woman, turning homicidal and getting their murderous revenge. Seriously fun, but also it’s been like the same movie and plot repeatedly for decades – all staring either Markie Post, Meredith Baxter Bernie, Valerie Bertinelli, and every now and then, Nancy Mckeon. I love McKeon, but let’s face it, no matter what, she will always be Jo from Facts of life.

In recent years though, I must say Lifetime Television has been shaking things up. There has been a certain shift over at the estrogen-centric network with content that expands beyond heir mainstay stories about suburban, white soccer moms attempting to kill their daughter’s high school cheerleading rival (sadly based on a true story), or a jilted mistress stalking her lover’s unsuspecting wife.

Lifetime has been hitting home runs with a new urban audience lately, stemming from higher production value and diversity. Their stories of notable African Americans include the award-winning gospel group The Clark Sisters, the Top-selling R&B group TLC, and a rather misguided but well-intended Whitey Houston movie directed by Angela Bassett.

Now, reportedly, Lifetime is adding even more spice to their line-up; 11 herbs and spices, to be exact, with a hint of Latin flavor. Mario Lopez is coming to the network as a hunkier, fried-chicken baby daddy version of KFC founder Colonel Sanders.

Child, I’m all about a good biopic, and everyone knows the colonel. He’s a part of American pop culture with his white Kentucky soldier inspired suit, matching white hair, and Goatee. But this new hot version of the chicken king has me a little shook.

Many of us grew up with the actual Sanders on TV back when he was still alive and appearing in his own commercials. He was a grandfatherly figure, paternal and older. He was very Andy Griffith-Mayberry. Contrast that now, though, to the new romance-novel-cover-looking version of Sanders from Lifetime’s new promo – and I have questions.

The trailer is scandalous too. It looks like Dynasty, but instead of an evil Alexis Carrington plotting to take Blake’s company, some devious woman is trying to steal the colonel’s secret recipe. It also reminds me of Dallas, but instead of fighting over oil, the chicken empire is at stake ! And Somewhere along the way in the plot, Colonel starts having an affair with another man’s woman, dipping his drumstick where it don’t belong!

It’s looks scandalous, and according to Lifetime, the story is ALL TRUE!

So was Sanders really a heartbreaking stud in his younger days, serving up more to ladies in waiting than just chicken & biscuits? I guess we’ll have to watch this new Lifetime flick to find out. But if that promo image and trailer are any indication, we’d better prepare ourselves for the untold story of the hotter and steamier Sander we never knew…and I am here for it!

So, let’s recap. A Recipe For Seduction is allegedly the fried chicken king’s true story, produced as a soap opera-esq mini movie, and starring one of the hottest men on TV – likely shirtless at some point, so you know it’s gonna be juicy as a KFC 20 piece!

The show’s official summary from Lifetime Television goes a little something like this:

As the holidays draw near, a young heiress contends with the affections of a suitor handpicked by her mother. When the handsome chef, Harland Sanders, arrives with his secret fried chicken recipe and a dream, he sets in motion a series of events that unravels the mother’s devious plans. Will, our plucky heiress, escape to her wintry happily ever after with Harland at her side, or will she cave to the demands of family and duty?

A Recipe for Seduction premieres Sunday, December 13th at 12 pm ET on Lifetime! Presented by KFC and Lifetime, I will be watching chomping down on a box of popcorn chicken, 3 dipping sauces – and a couple of martinis.