Lifetime Presents the ICONIC Holiday Film ‘Ladies of the ’80s’

Lifetime recently dropped the official trailer of their new holiday film ‘Ladies of the ’80s: A Divas Christmas,’ which is starring five legendary TV stars.

Iconic ’80s actresses Donna Mills, Loni Anderson, Morgan Fairchild, Linda Gray, and Nicollette Sheridan have teamed up for the movie, which seems to promise a whole lot of fun, glam and drama. The official synopsis of the show reads:

“Five glamorous ‘80s soap opera stars reunite to share the spotlight to shoot the final Christmas episode of their long-running soap opera. The producer, Alex (Travis Burns) and director Nell (Taylor Ann Thompson), old college friends, do their best to keep things on the rails, but as the ladies come together, old rivalries resurface that threaten to tear the whole production apart…”

Aside from the glitz, glamor and drama that surround the five soap opera stars, sparks are also flying for producer Alex and director Nell, and the divas play cupid to bring the two together. Somewhere along the way, “the divas also discover that the love between them all is still very strong too,” the synopsis further stated.

Moreover, the film is directed by Christie Will Wolf, who opened up about her experience working with the iconic stars of the ’80s.

“Directing five of the most legendary actresses of the ’80s was indeed an experience I’ll forever cherish,” Wolf told People.

‘Ladies of the ’80s: A Divas Christmas’ is set to premiere on Lifetime on December 2 at 8 p.m. ET. In the meantime, you can watch the glamorous official trailer here:

