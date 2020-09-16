Lights, Camera, Action! Actor Cameron Hicks Is Our Newest Instinct Hottie

Cameron Hicks may just be the next big thing in entertainment given how freaking adorable and talented he is. The 22-year-old is our latest pick for Instinct Hottie as we want to highlight just how great he is in both aspects before him taking home a Tony or Golden Globe honor one day.

He hails from the midwestern state of Indiana for now even though his dreams of moving to NYC and hitting the Broadway stage are in his sights. Cameron already has a pretty stacked resume where he’s been featured on a bunch of television shows including AMC’s The Walking Dead.

The sky appears to be the limit for him as his career continues to flourish even during a tricky time for anyone in entertainment due to COVID. Get to know a little bit more about him below.

What do you think is the most attractive part about yourself?

My smile for sure.

What do you find guys compliment on you the most, physically?

Once again… my smile.

What, to you, defines sexy in another man?

A guy who isn’t afraid to be himself, especially around others. Confidence is sexy.

What is your proudest moment so far in your life in being an openly gay man?

Being openly gay is something I’m very proud of. I grew up with 2 moms in the household, so being raised with a vastly open mindset is the most valuable thing I could have.

What haven’t you accomplished, personally or professionally, that you are wanting to do in the next 2-3 years?

Would like to work my way to being equity status or be part of a national tour.

Have you found love? If so what is the best part of your relationship and what do you love most in your partner(s)?

I have not.

Rapid fire question time:

Favorite movie of all time?

Pans Labyrinth.

Biggest celebrity crush right now?

Ryan Gosling… forever will be.

Favorite cheat meal or snack that you can’t get enough of:

Any kind of cookie.

If you’re stuck on an island for eternity, what CD do you want to have there with you?

I have a CD I got for my 18th birthday that is full of my favorite 80s songs. I’d probably want that.

What does it mean to be featured as our Instinct Hottie?

I never considered myself to be “hot” so to have this opportunity gives me the confidence I didn’t have before.