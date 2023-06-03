Like Father, Like… Nephew?

It’s no secret that the Kennedy bloodline is plagued by a series of unfortunate events. While folks like to talk about a “Kennedy Family Curse,” it’s important to remember that these are real people often forced into surprisingly tragic events. The toll it must take on their psyche is immeasurable.

With that out of the way, let us now devour one of the Kennedy’s as nothing more than a piece of meat! Hello, Jack Schlossberg!

Advertisement

Jack, age 30, is a Harvard Law graduate and the son of Caroline Kennedy, a former ambassador to Australia and Japan, and Edwin Schlossberg, an author and Commissioner of Fine Arts. Caroline is the daughter of John F. Kennedy, the 35th President of the United States, and former First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy.

As history books would have it, Jack’s grandfather was infamously assassinated in Texas on November 22, 1963. However, it’s not his father nor his grandfather that the socialite and aspiring lawyer resembles most. It’s his uncle, John F. Kennedy Jr.

Advertisement

Both men have fit but lanky builds. It’s honestly a nice body type to see in a world that dictates that muscular is the only form of attractiveness. I certainly wouldn’t kick Jack or his uncle out of bed… if I was around way back when.

In his spare time, Jack enjoys water sports (not those water sports) and teaching correct grammar.

Source: ET Online