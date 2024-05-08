Lil Nas X and Troye Sivan Did a Collab & We Are HERE FOR IT!

Lil Nas X and Troye Sivan are among the queer stars who attended this year’s Met Gala, and fans are losing it over their epic collab on social media!

In the video, which was posted on Lil Nas X’s TikTok account, Sivan started off by lip syncing skaiwater’s “rain”, and then the “MONTERO” singer himself showed up and stole the spotlight. The whole thing was just so iconic, and now people are asking for them to do a song collaboration. <3

“The collab we never knew we needed,” TikTok user @S.J commented.

“a collab I wanna see on so many levels…..,” @Nicholas Dryden wrote.

“YALL GOTTA MAKE A SONG TGGG OML,” @jackson also expressed.

You can watch the two stars’ Met Gala moment here:

Moreover, Sivan previously opened up about how out musicians like Lil Nas X helped him to be as authentically and unapologetically himself as he wanted to be.

“I definitely have censored myself over the years, or just tried to stay in my lane a little bit and maybe keep things a bit more quiet,” the “Angel Baby” singer admitted.

Sivan further expressed on Proud Radio,

“Honestly, seeing artists like Lil Nas X, who just was so unafraid of taking up space and doing honestly the same thing that all the other pop stars are doing- but just doing it as a queer person, with so much fun, I was really, really, really inspired by that. I was like, ‘You know what? Why can’t I do whatever I want as well?’ So I just took a bit of inspiration from that.”

