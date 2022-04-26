Lil Nas X Announces First-Ever Tour

Although Lil Nas X has performed on some of the world’s biggest stages, he has never launched a full-fledged tour – until now.

Get ready, because the Grammy-winning, multi-platinum-selling superstar is ready to hit the road with the “Long Live Montero” tour, which will makes stops across North America and Europe.

“I’m having my very first tour,” he wrote in a tweet, which included a montage teaser trailer full of music video clips and performances from the past few years. “And all of you better come or I will cry on Instagram Live.”

i’m having my very first tour. and all of u better come or i will cry on instagram live. pic.twitter.com/W3Lt8dP04p — MONTERO (@LilNasX) April 26, 2022

In a follow-up tweet, the artist specified that a CashApp presale will begin on Wednesday, April 27 at 10 a.m. through Thursday, April 28 at 10 p.m. local time. General tickets for the North American dates will go on sale April 29, while all European dates will go on sale May 6.

The North American leg will kick off at The Fillmore in Detroit, and will make stops in Chicago, Nashville, Los Angeles, and more before wrapping up in San Francisco at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium. The European leg will hit Amsterdam, Berlin, Hamburg, London, Paris, Brussels, and Barcelona.