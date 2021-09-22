Lil Nas X Breathes New Life Into Parton’s #1 Smash Hit ‘Jolene’

Is there nothing he can’t do? Rapper Lil Nas X fresh off his VMA win for “Video of the Year” for Montero (Call Me By Your Name) became another of many artists to cover a country music classic. The Industry Baby superstar recently performed a stripped-down version of Dolly Parton’s smash 1973 hit Jolene.

Jolene, released almost four decades ago, still resonates with music lovers today, thanks to a wide array of artists covering the song through the years. Artists ranging from Miley Cyrus, The White Stripes, and Olivia Newton-John {just to name a few} have put their own unique spin on the beloved tune.

Parton herself spoke about the inspiration for the song at a Glastonbury concert years ago,

“I wrote that [song] years ago when my husband … was spending a little more time with Jolene than I thought he should be. I put a stop to that. I got rid of that redhead woman in a hurry … Had it not been for that woman I would never have written ‘Jolene’ and I wouldn’t have made all that money, so thank you, Jolene.”

The two artists have been openly discussing collaborating on future music. Parton speaking to Elle magazine in regards to Old Town Road said,

“I had an opportunity to be part of that [song]. But it had to be done so well with so many people. I thought. ‘Well, I’ll wait and do something later on. No point in going down that same ‘Old Town Road.’ We got other roads to travel.”

Lil Nas X performed his version of Jolene for BBC Radio One’s Lounge. Asking the title woman to “please don’t take my name,” flips the song and reinterprets the singer and their love as a same-sex couple. Can’t wait for the GOP to come for both Lil Nas X and Parton with whatever ridiculous and idiotic opinions on the cover!

According to Rolling Stone, “Lil Nas X released Montero last Friday, and the project includes the Jack Harlow-featuring single Industry Baby as well as appearances by Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, and Miley Cyrus.”

