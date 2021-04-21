Lil Nas X Claps Back At “Gay For Success” Claims

Lil Nas X is tired of people saying he’s “gay for success.”

Ever since his single and music video “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” dropped last month, musician Lil Nas X has received both praise and ridicule. But even though the artist has received more than his fair share of hate from conservative people online (including priests and U.S. congress members), he’s not afraid to push back.

Yesterday, Lil Nas X took to Twitter to share some heated words with his haters. It seems, the musician’s been getting responses saying he’s playing up his sexuality for success.

“Y’all love saying I’m being gay for success but can’t name five successful gay male artists in the last 10 years to save your life,” Nas tweeted.

While many people celebrated Lil Nas X’s clap back at the hate, not everyone was happy. Some called the rapper and singer out for erasing the success and work of LGBTQ singers that came before him.

Names such as Harry Styles, Freddie Mercury, Adam Lambert, Elton John, Sam Smith, Hozier, and more were mentioned in responding tweets. Many of those names, however, were later marked off, as Harry Styles chooses not to label himself, Freddie Mercury died 20 years ago and was bi, Sam Smith is nonbinary, and so on.

If these people knew how much work it was to pretend to be straight for acceptance, they’d understand no one has time and energy, let alone motive, to fake being gay. — The Abstract Hippo 🦛 (@lolatheluvhippo) April 20, 2021

Honestly, if I would have had a artist to look up to in the past, realizing i was bi probably would have been easier. There probably were bi artists out there that I could've looked up to, I just didn't know of them, this is why I really like you being so open — Lia || the one from EquineYT (@lia_julee) April 20, 2021

Of course, many came to Lil Nas X’s defense as well. For instance, the musician liked a tweet that confronted gay men who didn’t like the music video. The Twitter user and fan noted that the artist has only “made ONE gay song/video.”

He then added, “I notice a lot of gays keep pushing this ‘Lil Nas makes his whole artistry about being gay’ narrative and it’s like. y’all stan cishet men and women who rap about their sexuality 24/7 yet when a fellow gay does it there’s a problem? If you hate yourself just say that!”

I notice a lot of gays keep pushing this “Lil Nas makes his whole artistry about being gay” narrative and it’s like. y’all stan cishet men and women who rap about their sexuality 24/7 yet when a fellow gay does it there’s a problem? If you hate yourself just say that! — Lethal Homo (@LordeCali) April 20, 2021

After seeing the conflict over his initial tweet, Lil Nas X wrote a follow-up tweet.

“I’m not dissing anyone. I’m acknowledging the fact that we aren’t usually as successful as our peers. What’s not clicking starbucks spellman,” Lil Nas X clarified in response to a now-deleted tweet by user @saysospellman.

“It’s a million n***as in the industry that make nothing but songs about women and y’all don’t complain. But I make my first song about a n***a and now it’s my entire artistry. Y’all crack me up man,” Nas wrote before putting the moment to rest.

But knowing the internet, there will be more hate spewed at Lil Nas X. And, he’ll be brave enough to take it on.