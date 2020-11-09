Lil Nas X Drops Trailer For A New Music Video

Finally! A new Lil Nas X song.

After the Grammy-winning rapper and songwriter won Halloween with his Nicki Minaj costume, and then (re)won our hearts with his response to homophobic bullies, Lil Nas X is turning his sights toward winning Christmas as well. The openly gay musical artist announced recently that he’ll be releasing a new single, titled “Holiday,” later this week.

“MY FIRST SINGLE IN ALMOST 2 YEARS ‘HOLIDAY’ IS OUT THIS FRIDAY!” Lil Nas X tweeted late Sunday night.

MY FIRST SINGLE IN ALMOST 2 YEARS “HOLIDAY” IS OUT THIS FRIDAY! 🎅🏾❄️ pic.twitter.com/5quf8NHUO2 — nope (@LilNasX) November 9, 2020

In the tweet, the rapper included a short clip of a music video that will join the song’s release. In the video, we see an American Western-style setting before the rapper, in his “Old Town Road” costume, appears out of a portal while riding a horse. He then passes a saloon where Santa is thrown outside. Lil Nas X then takes Santa’s hat, and in a reference to The Santa Clause film, Nas reads a note stating that he has become Santa. Lil Nas X, dressed up at Chris Kringle, then gets on a magical sled and flies through a portal. The music video’s trailer finally ends on a scene of Back To The Future star Michael J. Fox, who also tweeted out the video, warning Nas not to go to 2020.

We’re excited to see what Lil Nas X has in store for us. Will his new music reach similar heights as “Old Town Road?” And how will his first full album fair? We’ll see in time. But for “Holiday,” we don’t have long to wait. The new song and video will be out on Friday, November 13.