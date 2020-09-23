Lil Nas X Earns 2nd Most Nominations In 2020 Billboard Music Awards

Lil Nas X is having a good week.

Billboard recently announced the nominations for this year’s Billboard Music Awards, and the Lil Nas X was nominated for 13 categories. The openly gay rapper had the second most nominations after Post Malone’s 16. In addition, Lil Nas X beat Billie Eilish and Khalid, who both received 12 nominations. According to Out, nominations were formulated through monitoring chart performance, album/digital/touring sales, radio airplay, and more between March of last year and March of this year.

The many nominations Lil Nas X received include Top New Artist, Top Male Artist, Top Hot 100 Artist, Top Streaming Songs Artist, Top Streaming Songs Artist, Top Rap Artist, and Top Rap Male Artist. His hit song “Old Town Road” featuring Billy Ray Cyrus was nominated for Top Hot 100 Song, Top Streaming Song, Top Selling Song, Top Collaboration, and Top Rap Song.

In response to the announcement, Lil Nas X posted a celebratory tweet saying, “13 BILLBOARD AWARD NOMINATIONS!! LETS GOOOO!” The Tweet also included a recent viral video of actor Shia LaBeouf dancing in a car while smoking pot.

13 BILLBOARD AWARD NOMINATIONS!! LETS GOOOO! pic.twitter.com/JiHNf07N9U — nope (@LilNasX) September 22, 2020

If you want to see how Lil Nas X fairs at the actual ceremony, you will have to wait a month. This year’s Billboard Music Awards will be hosted by Kelly Clarkson and will be broadcast live on October 14 on NBC from Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre.

Other Endeavors

But this isn’t the only good news that Lil Nas X has received and announced in the past week or two. Lil Nas X also announced on Twitter that he has created a children’s book called C is for Country.

“The best kids book of all time…out January 5, 2021!” the 21-year-old announced through his tweet.

i’m dropping the best kids book of all time soon! C IS FOR COUNTRY, out January 5, 2021 from @randomhousekids. I can't wait to share it with you all. You can pre-order it right here!!!: https://t.co/lLqM4CqXA5 pic.twitter.com/h0hhnlvPTO — nope (@LilNasX) September 15, 2020

Partnering with illustrator Theodore Taylor III and Random House, the largest paperback book publisher in the world, Lil Nas X created the “perfect [book] for music lovers learning their ABCs.” In the book, Lil Nas X and Panini the poney will journey through the alphabet. The book will come in several options such as a hardcover, an audiobook, and an EPUB book.

And as Lil Nas X told GQ, this kids’ book is just the beginning of his multi-faceted career.

“I feel like I’ll always be able to maintain, but my focus is definitely on building. Of course you can always make bigger moments in different fields. Music is just the beginning…Of course I’m going to do other things. Acting, modeling, fashion- I want to get into the gaming world somehow, because that’s an industry that’s about to really blow up more.”

Source: Billboard, Out, GQ,