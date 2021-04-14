Lil Nas X Goes On A Trippy Woodland Date In New MV

The new Brockhampton music video has Lil Nas X on a trippy and romantic vacation.

Created by Kevin Abstract, who identifies as bisexual, as a boy band founded online, Brockhampton has been celebrated for its mass production of new music and content. Part of this is due to the group being made up of several singers, rappers, composers, directors, and more.

The group’s new music video is for the song “Count on Me,” featuring A$AP Rocky, Shawn Mendes, and Ryan Beatty. It came from Brockhampton’s album Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine, which dropped April 9.

At the start of the video, we see Lil Nas X and Brockhampton member Dominic Fike driving. The two exchange a conversation about what kind of music Fike is listening to. Fike brings up that he’s enjoying music by older bands like Radiohead.

“Who the fuck is Radiohead,” Lil Nas X jokes.

Following the visuals from Brockhampton’s “BUZZCUT” with Danny Brown, the video then merges live film with computer-generated animations. From there, the Lil Nas X and Dominic Fike start to hallucinate in the woods as they share a wet makeout session. You can watch it all in the video below.