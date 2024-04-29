Lil Nas X Opens Up About Being Candid in New Song “Trust Me”

Lil Nas X’s new song “Trust Me” was released on April 24, and it shared more about his sexuality, candidly revealing details about his personal life.

Back in March, prior to the song coming out, the 25-year-old rapper talked about the track’s preview, tweeting:

“i hate explaining myself every time i do anything, but this is not for shock. this is me telling my story, y’all being uncomfortable by it does not make it a gimmick. this is for me and my fans f**k everybody else.”

In the said preview video, Lil Nas X sings:

“Cap and gown, I graduated and got out of town

Went to college where I had no one around

Grindr sessions, sextin’ with faceless accounts

Bringin’ bodies in me then sneaking them out

Back in middle school, I was fiending for d**k

7th grade, sending my homies some pics

Daddy never knew what I did as a kid

He would’ve crucified me but”

Lil Nas X previews a new song from his upcoming mixtape “Nasarati 2.” pic.twitter.com/5ohUEck62A — Rap Alert (@rapalert6) March 8, 2024

More recently when the song was released, the “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” singer expressed that “Trust Me” “means a lot to me” on Twitter. The track was released on his SoundCloud page, and aside from that, he is also gearing up for his upcoming mixtape Nasarati 2.

TRUST ME

OUT NOW! this song means a lot to me 🤎https://t.co/tZvHym5LTV pic.twitter.com/nOJu7aTFQK — ☆ (@LilNasX) April 25, 2024

You can listen to “Trust Me” here:

