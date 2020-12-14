Lil Nas X Posts Video With Gay Porn In The Background?

Lil Nas X is messing with his fans again.

“Holiday” musician Lil Nas X is known for playing with his fans and followers on social media. And Lil Nas X did it again with a post from a few days ago. On December 11, Lil Nas X posted a video in response to a trending comment about him.

A Twitter user posted screenshots of a thread between the musician and his followers. One follower asked Lil Nas X for $10 to get food. Lil Nas X then sent the follower $100. Another fan then followed up with, “How about me ima stop streaming holiday.”

Lil Nas X responded by asking for the fan’s cashapp account. But, a third follower shared their own cashapp before the first person could respond. That third fan then shared the screenshots with the adjoining caption, “no way I finessed Lil Nas X.”

No wonder I never got the money count your days 😾🤬 pic.twitter.com/rV0MZfZu5J — deka 🏄🏾‍♀️ (@weloveyoudeka) December 10, 2020

In response, Lil Nas X posted a video of himself recreating the photo of a clown. Leave it to Lil Nas X to make a joke out of being tricked.

But that’s not the only reason the video trended. You see, in the background of Lil Nas X’s clown video is the paused video of two Black men kissing. Far be it from us to question any sort of gay love representation, but Twitter was very curious. And it turns out, the image was from a gay porn video. Fans were quick to do some investigating and one fan discovered the kiss comes from Dark Journeys #08 by Totally Tasteless Video.

we just goin ignore the background?? pic.twitter.com/CceqvuolHa — Abdi 🦅 (@JrWave19) December 12, 2020

i see where you got your inspiration from pic.twitter.com/4cR7vt1ipC — CoffeeMaestro (@coffeemaestro_) December 12, 2020

Hey, @LilNasX, I found it.

Dark Journeys #08 [©2000]

Do I win a golden ticket? pic.twitter.com/nplMy1DXjm — Z (@BrazenBlueZ) December 12, 2020

Now, Lil Nas X is not thoughtless enough to post the video without being aware of what was behind him. So, we’re sure this moment was just another funny joke for him to post online for the world to love and see. And honestly, he got us once again.