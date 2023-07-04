Lil Nas X Reacts to a Sex Toy Being Thrown on Stage

On Saturday, Lil Nas X headlined at Lollapalooza Stockholm where a sex toy was thrown on stage while he was performing.

There has been a trend of fans throwing things on stage while artists are performing, which can be quite dangerous. For instance, Bebe Rexha had to get treated at a hospital after a fan tossed a phone, which hit the singer’s face and badly bruised her eye.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Lil Nas X was in the middle of performing “Down Souf Hoes” when an item came flying from the audience to the stage. The said object nearly hit the 24-year-old out rapper in the knee.

“who threw they p***y on stage?,” he asked after picking the sex toy as the music cut out.

According to Billboard, “the object in question appeared to be an anatomical model of the female anatomy.” Moreover, Lil Nas X handled the situation with humor, as he changed his Twitter handle to “p***y” on Monday morning.

Advertisement

You can watch the video here:

SOMEONE THREW WHAT AT LIL NAS? 😭 pic.twitter.com/IH86ntinKs — 𝙈𝘼𝙅𝙊𝙍 (@lilnasxmajor) July 2, 2023

Advertisement

On the other hand, other artists have also been experiencing some objects being thrown on stage, and ultimately hitting them. Kelsea Ballerini, for instance, was also hit in the face by an object while performing, and she had to leave the stage for a while to regroup.

She then addressed the incident after returning on stage, expressing:

“Can we talk about what just happened? All I care about is keeping everyone safe, so if you ever don’t feel safe, please let someone around you know…”

Source: billboard.com