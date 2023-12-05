Lil Nas X Responds to Accusations About Him “Mocking Christianity”

Lil Nas X has recently been facing accusations about him allegedly “mocking Christianity” after posting a video of his new song.

On the caption, he wrote:

“yall mind if i enter my christian era?”

Meanwhile, the video shows the 24-year-old American rapper sporting his long hair while wearing a graphic t-shirt, paired with a long distressed jean skirt. Part of the song’s lyrics read:

“Father stretch my hands / the lonely road seems to last the longest / help me with my plans / everything seems to go to nowhere.”

Thereafter, people shared their sentiments regarding Lil Nas X’s motive behind posting the video. One of the people who accused him of “mocking Christianity” is ‘Fast and Furious’ actor Tyrese Gibson.

And to that, Lil Nas X responded:

“this really crazy cuz all i did was post a song about asking god for hope when you feel hopeless and yall acting like I posted a video of me burning a church down and peeing on a nativity scene”

Back in November 30, the “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” singer also pointed out how a lot of people constantly criticize his works, expressing:

“Y’all see everything I do as a gimmick. When in reality, I’m just an artist expressing myself in different ways. Whether I’m a cowboy, gay, satanic, or now Christian, y’all find a problem! Y’all don’t police nobody else art like mine. Y’all hate me because I’m fun, cute, and petite.”

Below is Lil Nas X’s video singing his new song:

