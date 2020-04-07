Lil Nas X Reveals He ‘Planned To Die’ With His Secret About His Sexuality

Coming out can be challenging for millions of people across the world. You never know how you will truly be received by your friends and loved ones after you decide to tell them the honest truth about yourself. Lil Nas X broke down his experience with this process in a new interview with The Guardian, where the “Panini” singer admitted that he “planned to die” with his secret had it not been for a major change in his life.

Lil Nas detailed how his surroundings growing up in a conservative town outside Atlanta, Georgia only pushed him in the closet even further. He saw how other kids were bullied after they came out in high school and the homophobia they experienced as a result. The Grammy winner even went as far as to wear “safe, muted” clothes and sport his cousins hand-me-downs as he “never thought he would be brave or rich enough to wear such explicitly queer outfits.”

“The honest truth is, I planned to die with the secret,” he admitted during the interview about his sexuality. “But that changed when I became Lil Nas X.”

Nas came out on the last day of Pride month last year, June 30, in the middle of his song “Old Town Road” being number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. “I 100 percent want to represent the LGBT community,” he said of going public about his sexuality. “I don’t want to encourage them to do something they don’t 100 percent want to do. Especially in, like, middle school or high school. Because it’s just super-hard.”

“It’s easier for me,” he adds. “I’m not depending on anybody. There’s no one who’s going to kick me out of the house — nobody to start treating me sh***y.”

Even though he’s out for the world to know he still doesn’t talk to his parents about the details surrounding his romantic life. “My family knows now. But it’s not something that’s ever brought up or we speak about. We’re quiet on it. Nobody’s like, ‘Oh, you got a boyfriend?’”

Source: The Guardian