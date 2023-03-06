Lil Nas X Sets Insta on Fire with Latest Underwear Selfie

The internet was yet again left thirsting over Lil Nas X’s latest sexy pic, which he quickly deleted from Instagram Stories.

In his sensual mirror selfie, the 23-year-old rapper was wearing nothing but a black robe, a pair of chunky footwear, completed with a Nike underwear, which really emphasized a certain area more than the rest… 😉

Dropping his deleted hot pic here for your viewing pleasure:

Aside from the mirror selfie, Lil Nas X also shared a video of him covered in blue paint, which suggests that he was on set to film for a future project. More details about it has yet to be disclosed though. Not to mention, he also has an upcoming commercial for Vitaminwater, which is expected to be as entertaining and innovative as him.

🤳| Lil Nas X via Instagram Stories. pic.twitter.com/ZuGC3oiydG — Lil Nas X Brasil (@LilNasXBrasil) March 3, 2023

The “MONTERO” rapper came out as gay in 2019 via a tweet on Pride Month, writing:

“some of y’all already know, some of y’all don’t care, some of y’all not gone fwm [fuck with me] no more. but before this month ends i want y’all to listen closely to c7osure,” referring to one of the songs on his EP “7″.

More recently, he seemingly came out as bisexual after he tweeted:

“be fr would y’all be mad at me if i thought i was a little bisexual”.

“that was my last coming out of the closet i promise,” Lil Nas X expressed in a follow up tweet.

Moreover, the rapper is known for posting thirst traps online, and here are some of the pics, which leave little to the imagination… 😉

Sources: gayety.co, cosmopolitan.com