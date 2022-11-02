Lil Nas X Shows Appreciation and Gratitude for Adam Lambert

Lil Nas X recently expressed his gratitude for Adam Lambert, and how the ‘American Idol’ alum’s coming out affected other LGBTQ+ performers in a positive way.

“I know Adam, we’ve met a couple of times. I did thank him in person, actually. I really appreciate all the love that he’s shown me and I definitely don’t take it for granted. And I appreciate all the doors that him and people like him opened,” the 23-year-old rapper told Heavy.

In 2009, Lambert came out to Rolling Stone, and he remains to be one of the most successful alumni of the singing competition series ‘American Idol.’ In an interview with Billboard, the 40-year-old singer-songwriter expressed his support for Lil Nas’ same-sex kiss with his backup dancer during a 2021 BET (Black Entertainment Television network) Awards performance.

“I thought it was hot. He’s really giving it to us. I think he is definitely like the gay pop star that is 2021 – he’s bold, he’s controversial, he’s pushing boundaries. That’s what we want our pop stars to do. It’s just taken this long to have it be a gay one,” he praised the rapper.

More than ten years ago, Lambert also kissed his male keyboard player while performing at the AMAs (American Music Awards) in 2009.

Source: pinknews.co.uk