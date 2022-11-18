Lil Nas X Stuns the Internet with Latest Bubble Bath Selfies

Lil Nas X had the internet stunned once again after posting a series of bubble bath selfies, which are very steamy. 😉

Of course, the comments section are teeming with thirst, and they seem to have one thing in common:

“Blowing on my screen in an absolutely manic fashion rn trying to blow the bubbles away.”

“Who knows how to remove bubbles from a picture? asking for a friend.”

“Remove the cloud pls”

“Take the bubbles away …”

One user did not hold back on the comment:

“I moaned so loud.”

And now, let’s take a moment to admire the bubble bath selfies in question:

The photos were posted hours after his concert at the Palais 12 in Brussels, Belgium. Aside from the selfies, the 23-year-old rapper also posted on Instagram story a POV video of him in the tub as it filled up.

Lil Nas X came out as gay in 2019, and he is reportedly single after ending his five-month relationship with former back-up dancer Yai Ariza. During last year’s 21st BET Awards, the rapper kissed him while performing onstage.

The two of them split in October 2021, and Ariza continued to dance for the hip-hop star until December after the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour concluded.

Moving on to a few more of Lil Nas X’s thirst trap pics…

Source: dailymail.co.uk