Lindsay Lohan and ‘Mean Girls’ Co-Stars Reunite for Walmart

So fetch.

Earlier this year, sources confirmed that most of the original Mean Girls – Lindsay Lohan, Lacey Chabert and Amanda Seyfried – had reunited for a secret project in relation to their iconic 2004 movie. Now, the project has dropped… and it’s a commercial for Walmart!

Advertisement

The time capsule of early 2000s pop culture and Mean Girls references can be viewed below. It also features Daniel Franzese returning as Damian Leigh, Rajiv Surendra returning as Kenny G and Missy Elliot taking over the role of the sex education gym teacher.

Also, did anyone notice the commercial ends with…

Something fetch is coming next Wednesday.

Advertisement

With rumblings of a sequel, don’t get me started on my hopes for a new installment or limited series.

Mean Girls debuted in cinemas at #1 and grossed $130,000,000 against a budget of just $17,000,000. It has gone on to become a cult classic and a fan favorite amongst the gays.

Black Friday deals at Walmart start November 24 and continue until November 27. See you there!

Source: Variety