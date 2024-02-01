Lindsay Lohan: ‘Fire Crotch’ Joke Still Not So Fetch 20 Years Later

Let’s be honest, I don’t think anyone would want to have the nickname “fire crotch.” Lindsay Lohan wasn’t flattered by it back then, and certainly isn’t flattered by it now, especially considering it’s been reincarnated in the new ‘Mean Girls’ musical film.

Lohan starred as Cady Heron in the original 2004 cult-classic film. In the remake, Megan Thee Stallion makes an appearance (she also contributed to the movie’s soundtrack). In the film, Megan refers to Cady (portrayed by Angourie Rice), and thee Christmas themed talent show outfit — saying “Y2K fire crotch is back,” in an attempt to encourage her. Lohan however, saw the take differently.



Lohan was reportedly not too pleased. A rep for the actress said that “Lindsay was very hurt and disappointed by the reference in the film.” For those who don’t recall, Brandon Davis — a spoiled oil heir, publicly hurled insults at Lohan back in 2006, in which he referred to her as “fire crotch, fire pussy.” A grotesque insult, referring to Lohan’s iconic red hair, in certain regions of her body.

Davis, who was close friends with Lohan’s frenemy Paris Hilton at the time, also said of Lindsay:

“I think she’s worth about $7 million, which means she’s really poor. It’s disgusting. She lives in a motel.” He would then go on to say, “Who would want to f–k her?” -According to E!

What a gentleman. The rich snob is now married to ‘Pretty Little Liars’ actress Ashley Benson.



In the infamous clip below, you can see Hilton and Davis lambasting Lohan.

Lohan makes an appearance in the film, a feat pulled off by Tina Fey. Paramount originally wanted more of the original cast to make an appearance – but Fey felt like Lohan was the heart of the movie. No lies told!

I briefly spoke with Tina Fey at the global premiere of ‘Mean Girls’, asking her about a past joke she said to Jerry Seinfeld – but apparently I should’ve asked her about other things. Fey, Megan Thee Stallion, nor Paramount Studios — have yet to release a statement in regards to fire-gate. Fire crotch-gate? You get the point.

