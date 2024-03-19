Lindsay Lohan Juggles Two Men in Netflix’s Irish Wish

Lindsay Lohan continues her historic cinematic comeback with Netflix’s Irish Wish.

The rom com of sorts finds novel editor Maddie Kelly (Lohan) on the day of her best friend’s wedding to distinguished author and rich momma’s boy Paul Kelly. After making a desperate wish to Saint Brigid, Maddie finds herself in her best friend’s position – marrying the millionaire without a moment’s notice. Hijinks and whimsical romance ensue as Maddie discovers the true meaning of love.

Executive produced by Lohan’s real-life husband Bader Shammas, Irish Wish is holding the #1 title spot on Netflix for about 48 hours now. Obviously, releasing the film around St. Patrick’s Day was a good publicity stunt. But there’s another point worth mentioning that is helping this film along – the good-looking men!

Lohan has two potential love interests in this movie. Despite critics mostly panning this feature, viewers are loving Lohan’s return to form and the off beat chemistry with her male co-stars. So, I wondered – who would our readers like better?

Based on appearance alone – which Irish Wish hunk strikes your fancy?

Alexander Vlahos

or

Edward Speleers

Sound off in the comments and let me know which man you prefer!

And remember to check out Irish Wish exclusively on Netflix. (TBH: I thought it was better than Falling for Christmas.)