“LingerieGate”-Shots Of Madison Cawthorn In Women’s Underwear Go Viral

North Carolina Congressman Madison Cawthorn has spent most of his political career spouting his hyper-conservative views on everything from abortion (referring to women as “earthen vessels sanctified by almighty God”) to calling Ukranian President Zelensky a “thug” and even finding time to speak at the Save America rally, which helped spark the January 6th insurrection. These reasons and a myriad of others are why it was so surprising to see the youngest member of Congress (at 26 years old) seeming to enjoy what looks to be a cocktail-dressed in women’s lingerie in pictures that were leaked late yesterday (via Politico).

This is the latest incident for Cawthorn in a career that has been peppered with a string of public embarrassments for the freshman congressman, who tweeted on April 19th “There’s only one God and two genders. Get back to common sense”! Late last month, Cawthorn appeared on a podcast, sparking a firestorm with his comments. He stated in part “‘Oh, hey, we’re going to have kind of a sexual get-together at one of our homes. You should come.’ I’m like, ‘What did you just ask me to come to?’ Then you realize they’re asking you to come to an orgy,” Cawthorn also went on to speak about alleged drug use he witnessed by lawmakers “The fact there are some of the people leading on the movement to try and remove addiction in our country, and then you watch them do a key bump of cocaine right in front of you. And you’re like, ‘This is wild.’” (Cawthorn subsequently released a statement on Twitter distancing himself from the comments he made, saying “the left” was using his own comments to “disparage my Republican colleagues and falsely insinuate their involvement in illicit activities”.

Madison Cawthorn affirms Washington DC is like the movie House of Cards and said people that he’s looked up his whole life who are now in their 60’s or 70’s have invited him to an orgy at their home and others have done cocaine in front of him. pic.twitter.com/iJnWMJ9PIR — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) March 27, 2022

The man who claimed in a podcast to be raised on “proverbs and push-ups” attempted to explain away the pictures, tweeting out the photos were taken of him during a game on a cruise prior to him being elected to Congress. “I guess the left thinks goofy vacation photos during a game on a cruise (taken waaay before I ran for Congress) is going to somehow hurt me? They’re running out of things to throw at me… Share your most embarrassing vacay pics in the replies.”

