Lisa Rinna Learned How To Do Her Makeup From…’RuPaul’s Drag Race’?

For the aptly titled “hustler”, the hustling simply never stops for Lisa Rinna. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star recently launched a brand new beauty brand (titled Rinna Beauty) where items such as lip kits and lipsticks are already gaining a great deal of buzz. Recently, Rinna took to Instagram (for Vogue) to show her skincare and makeup routine. During the tutorial, Rinna said “I’ve been taught a little contouring… doesn’t hurt anybody,” going on to say “And I’ve been taught how to contour that nose, which you know I’ve learned a lot from… drag queens.”

“Some of the greatest drag queens of all time do some of the best makeup ever. And I’ll tell you, by watching ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’, I have learned a lot,” she said as she applied product. “So you put on your contouring, put on your concealer, and then you get your powder and put a whole bunch under here,” she explained, dabbing product under her eyes, “and they call that baking!”

This is of course, not the first time RuPaul’s Drag Race and Lisa Rinna have crossed paths. On the last season of Drag Race, New York City drag standout Jackie Cox portrayed Lisa Rinna during the Snatch Game challenge, to rave reviews from the the judges panel. Cox had every signature Rinna-ism down pat, from the signature shag hairstyle to the luscious pucker, delivering her lines with razor sharp Rinna precision.

