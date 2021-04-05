Listen To Leslie Jordan Singing With Dolly Parton

Leslie Jordan has music out? And it’s gospel music?

Last year, comedian, writer, and actor Leslie Jordan blew up on social media. The actor known for his roles in Will & Grace, The Help, and Sordid Lives has fostered a whopping 5.7 million followers on Instagram.

That has created new opportunities for the entertainer, including a new gospel album titled Company’s Comin’. The album is full of song covers and duets between Jordan and several big-name country singers like Dolly Parton, Morgane, Tanya Tucker, Brandi Carlisle, Chris Stapleton, T.J. Osborne, Eddie Vedder, and more.

But why gospel and country music? As he told NPR, Jordan’s upbringing within the Christian church left a lasting impression on him as a fledgling gay person.

“I grew up in the church, in the Southern Baptist church. When you grow up in the church, everything that we did — even socially — was around the church. It was just such a big part of our lives,” he said. “And I loved that music. And then, whatever ax I had to grind with the church as I got older and realized I was a homosexual … and it’s hard to embrace something that doesn’t embrace you. So I wandered away. But over the years you get older and you look back and you think, Well, you know what. Everybody’s doing the best they can with the life they have.”

Within the album are several songs like “This Little Light of Mine,” “What The Roll Is Called Up Yonder,” and more. You can listen to the album on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Music, and all other music streaming platforms.

