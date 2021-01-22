LISTEN: Years & Years Cover Pet Shop Boys’ ‘It’s A Sin’

“It’s A Sin” and it’s a hit!

British syth-pop band Years & Years recently released a cover of the Pet Shop Boys’ “It’s A Sin.” The musical group stripped down the song to just include frontman Olly Alexander singing over piano accompaniment.

“I made this mostly from home just me and my piano so it feels pretty raw and exposed, it’s a really beautiful song to sing,” Alexander said in a statement.

“I’ve always loved the iconic Pet Shop Boys and this song’s expression of the gay experience,” he added. “My character Ritchie loves this song too so I’m really excited to put out our own version.”

This cover was released in honor of the gay-themed drama It’s A Sin. The show, which came from the mind of Queer As Folk creator Russell T. Davies, centers on Britain’s AIDS crisis in the 1980s. The series stars Alexander and was broadcasted on Channel 4 in the U.K. Meanwhile, the U.S. will get the series on HBO Max later this year.

A longer description of the show goes as follows:

“Ritchie, Roscoe and Colin are young lads, strangers at first, leaving home at 18 and heading off to London in 1981 with hope and ambition and joy… and walking straight into a plague that most of the world ignores. Year by year, episode by episode, their lives change, as the mystery of a new virus starts as a rumour, then a threat, then a terror, and then something that binds them together in the fight. It’s the story of their friends, lovers and families too, especially Jill, the girl who loves them and helps them, and galvanises them in the battles to come. Together they will endure the horror of the epidemic, the pain of rejection and the prejudices that gay men faced throughout the decade.”

You can watch a trailer of the series below. And, again, the series will air in the U.S. on HBO Max sometime in 2021.