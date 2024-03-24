Living Large In Las Vegas + Sunday Funday + More Eye Candy

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week beginning with Chris, who was all smiles at the pool.

Advertisement

Chase Carlson says he can’t dunk anymore, but he sure looks good on the court:

Chippendales’ Emerald Depree was living large in Las Vegas:

Advertisement

Jordan Torres was feeling the heat:

Advertisement

Gustavo was pumped and ready for a Sunday funday:

Advertisement

Artist Drew Fowler perused his progress:

Houston Scott proved you can wear jeans at the beach:

Advertisement

Kevin Davis played with his pal Lucky while volunteering at his local animal shelter…

Advertisement

…while Bruno Baba posed in the park with his furry friend:

Advertisement

Alec Smith explored Puerto Vallarta:

Chef Ronnie Woo really likes breakfast:

Advertisement

Sebastian kicked back for a minute:

Advertisement

Lenny Kravitz found his light:

Advertisement

Jean Paolo and Saul turned up the heat in Tulum:

Max Emerson needed a haircut but went to the beach with his bf:

Advertisement

Noah wore his lucky underwear:

Advertisement

Jordan Moth walked it out: