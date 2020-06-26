Lizzo And Queer Eye Released A Surprise Collab Song!

What a fun surprise! Queer Eye’s Fab 5 and Lizzo have joined together to release a collaboration song called “Soulmate!” Earlier today, the surprise project was announced on social media. Queer Eye’s official Twitter account revealed the new song with a quick teaser. The social media page then gave a link to “Soulmate’s” lyric video, which you can find below.

But what is the song about? It’s a self-loving bop that perfectly matches the positive vibes of both Lizzo and the Fab Five. Plus, the pop and soul sounds are a great representation of Lizzo’s brand of bubbly pop and hip-hop music.

🚨MAJOR NEWS🚨 We’ve kept this secret for FAR TOO LONG. The Fab 5 + @lizzo, our self-care queen, collabed on the hottest project you never knew you needed. The "Soulmate" Lyric Video is out on YouTube. Make sure you love yourself by watching RIGHT NOW 💖🎶https://t.co/fp69r2qS0E pic.twitter.com/EoS2MBPsgo — Queer Eye (@QueerEye) June 26, 2020

As for the lyrics, the first verse and chorus for the song go:

“Yeah, the old me used to love a Gemini

Like a threesome, fuckin’ with him every night

A lotta two-faced people show me both sides

So I figured out I gotta be my own type They used to say to get a man you had to know how to look

They used to say to keep a man you had to know how to cook

But I’m solo in Soho, sippin’ Soju in Malibu

It’s a me, myself kinda attitude ‘Cause I’m my own soulmate (Yeah, yeah)

I know how to love me (Love me)

I know that I’m always gonna hold me down

Yeah, I’m my own soulmate (Yeah, yeah)

No, I’m never lonely (Lonely)

I know I’m a queen but I don’t need no crown

Look up in the mirror like damn she the one”

Check out the lyric video below.