Lizzo And Queer Eye Released A Surprise Collab Song!

by
Image via YouTube @LizzoMusic

What a fun surprise! Queer Eye’s Fab 5 and Lizzo have joined together to release a collaboration song called “Soulmate!” Earlier today, the surprise project was announced on social media. Queer Eye’s official Twitter account revealed the new song with a quick teaser. The social media page then gave a link to “Soulmate’s” lyric video, which you can find below.

But what is the song about? It’s a self-loving bop that perfectly matches the positive vibes of both Lizzo and the Fab Five. Plus, the pop and soul sounds are a great representation of Lizzo’s brand of bubbly pop and hip-hop music.

As for the lyrics, the first verse and chorus for the song go:

“Yeah, the old me used to love a Gemini
Like a threesome, fuckin’ with him every night
A lotta two-faced people show me both sides
So I figured out I gotta be my own type

They used to say to get a man you had to know how to look
They used to say to keep a man you had to know how to cook
But I’m solo in Soho, sippin’ Soju in Malibu
It’s a me, myself kinda attitude

‘Cause I’m my own soulmate (Yeah, yeah)
I know how to love me (Love me)
I know that I’m always gonna hold me down
Yeah, I’m my own soulmate (Yeah, yeah)
No, I’m never lonely (Lonely)
I know I’m a queen but I don’t need no crown
Look up in the mirror like damn she the one”

Check out the lyric video below.

What do you think?