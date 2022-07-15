Lizzo Drops New Summer Bop “Everybody’s Gay”

Lizzo has returned to give us another summer anthem and a new album!

Earlier this year, the “Truth Hurts” star kickstarted the summer with her hit single “About Damn Time.” In the song, Lizzo gave us love and light with lines like, “In a minute, Imma need a sentimental man or woman to pump me up.” And now, she’s dropped a new queer anthem with “Everybody’s Gay.”

The singer released the song with her fourth studio album Special, which dropped earlier today, July 15. The album, of course, is filled with bops but it’s that one special song that got our attention. The up-tempo, feel-good dance song is all about getting out on the town and having fun.

“Dance the night away (Keep your p***y poppin’, pop those percolates),” she sings. “Everybody’s gay, yeah (It’s a happy place in here, baby, you’re safe).”

Of course, Twitter users are already having a field day with the song.

LIZZO PUT HER ENTIRE BEING INTO EVERYBODY’S GAY…ITS SUCH A FUCKING BOP MY GOD pic.twitter.com/ZCkM55JRwJ — ꒾ jack ꒾ (@widxwsbite) July 15, 2022

@lizzo I didn’t expect this album to sound like this! I was ready to pop ass and you said NAH HOE IMMA HELP YOU FIND INNER PEACE AND SELF LOVE! You legit switched it up and gave full mood/vibe music! Giving “Where’s my head scarf so I can go 80 up the PCH with the top back! pic.twitter.com/pBJAD9cqKO — Kornbread “Korngenial ” Jeté (@kornbreadTMFS) July 15, 2022

Lizzo first debuted the song last month during Drag Race star Kornbread’s tribute show. The Night of a 1,000 Lizzos tribute also included several other Drag Race alums like Jaida Essence Hall, Daya Betty, Heidi N Closet, and June Jambalaya.

“Happy Pride ya’ll,” Lizzo said after Kornbread introduced her. “When you do a ‘Night of 1,000’ diva, you don’t understand what it means to be that diva. I’ve been a diva since I came out the f—ing womb, bitch.”

Lizzo went on toe talk about her struggle with mental health.

“I feel like I’m family, so we can all understand. I’ve been feeling so down, so depressed, and so stressed lately, I feel so much hate from the world sometimes,” she told the crowd at West Hollywood’s Heart bar. “But, to come into this place and feel love from the LGBTQIA+ community — by the way, since day motherf—ing one, we’ve been walking together. It means so, so much to me.”

Lizzo talked about the new song earlier today while on Ryan Seacrest’s radio show On Air with Ryan Seacrest. Lizzo shares that she was inspired to make the song while fantasizing about going out and partying while she was indoors during the 2020 and 2021 lockdowns.

“My music is so honest. I think that’s why people feel they know me,” Lizzo shared. She added that she “really wanted to write a song that was a fantasy.”

“This was in the middle of 2020, 2021 and I wanted to go to a party so bad,” she continued. “Everybody can be themselves. … It’s a perfect party.”

And “Everybody’s Gay” definitely gives that vibe. We hope this single gets a music video and we can’t wait to see how far the song will go!

Source: EW, 103.7 KIISFM,