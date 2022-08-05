Logan Lerman on Working with Dylan O’Brien: “I hope!”

Logan Lerman and Dylan O’Brien are two famed names that captured the hearts of many during the 2010s. Needless to say, these two hotties together on the big screen is a dream come true for many fans, and ‘The Perks of Being a Wallflower’ star just gave us a sliver of hope!

new photoshoot of Logan Lerman for GQ Magazine 💙 pic.twitter.com/hwL5ifJ8mV — i m e (@justlwl19) March 5, 2020

During the red carpet of his new film ‘Bullet Train,’ Lerman gladly revealed to Entertainment Tonight that he wants to work with his friend O’Brien in the future. The 30-year-old actor was asked about the possibility of seeing the two of them together in one movie, and he smiled then answered,

“I hope! Yeah, I would love to. He’s a good friend of mine, and he’s an incredible actor on top of it. That would be fun one day. If I could just go to work with my friends and have a good time. That would be the life so, hopefully down the line we find something to do together.”

Manifesting @LoganLerman and @dylanobrien starring in a movie together so they can turn their friendship into peak cinema. pic.twitter.com/fsYOT72bjN — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) August 2, 2022

And to that, their fans went crazy with anticipation and excitement.

Logan Lerman and Dylan O’Brien in a movie together?! Yes please we WANT this 👏👏 https://t.co/F0fDuhvcaL — Logan Lerman Updates (@LermanUpdate) August 3, 2022

the girls would not survive a movie with logan lerman and dylan o’brien 😭 https://t.co/MINK3D1oMU — kathy (@nfwkat) August 2, 2022

i need someone to start writing that script right now!! pic.twitter.com/fnBKfqSi2z — lana dylan o'brien's piss filled catheter bag (@DYLDOBR1EN) August 2, 2022

WE NEED THAT QUEER FILM WITH LOGAN LERMAN AND DYLAN O'BRIEN TO HAPPEN!!!! https://t.co/qgjibXrdxd — Jerfe 🏳️‍🌈 (@notjerpijan) August 3, 2022

i'm obsessed with dylan o'brien and logan lerman together ❤️ pic.twitter.com/S6rM0jmaY9 — lele (@moviedob826) June 16, 2022

Lerman rose to worldwide fame after starring in the ‘Percy Jackson’ movies; the first installment being released in 2010. It is a huge franchise, and was adapted from the novel series written by author Rick Riordan.

Meanwhile, O’Brien starred in the supernatural teen series ‘Teen Wolf’ where he played Stiles Stilinski and made fans swoon. Not to mention, he also starred in ‘The Maze Runner’ movies, which was adapted from the book series written by author James Dashner.

Dylan O'Brien em Maze Runner. pic.twitter.com/rpUZCaTi38 — Daily O'Brien Brasil (@dailyobrienbr) February 22, 2021

Film nostalgia aside, Lerman is starring in the 2022 action comedy movie ‘Bullet Train’ alongside Brad Pitt, Joey King, and Sandra Bullock, among other notable actors and actresses. O’Brien and Zoey Deutch’s satirical black comedy drama film entitled ‘Not Okay’ was also recently released on Hulu.

Source: popbuzz.com