LOOK: A Gay Boy’s Confession on Jonah Hauer-King As Prince Eric

More likely than not, little girls and boys have dreamt of having their own fairytale-like romance with a dashing prince or stunning princess once in their lives.

One reddit user is no different, as he recently confessed that as a gay boy, he had a crush on Prince Eric from the 1989 animated film, ‘The Little Mermaid.’ Cannot blame him, to be honest, animated Eric has a charm to him.

However, aside from his confession, he also proceeded on expressing how Jonah Hauer-King slayed his portrayal of Prince Eric in the 2023 live-action movie of the same title. The 27-year-old English actor practically made the gay boy’s wish come true, which is a shirtless scene from Prince Eric…

“As a gay boy who had his crush on Prince Eric, I’m so happy with the movie,” the reddit user wrote on his post.

“He gave me the shirtless scene I always wanted, and imo embodied very well the character. I know many of us had once been crushed with an animated film / cartoon character!,” he added.

The user further expressed,

“Also, I was like “yeah, I want that kind of romance with a prince in my life”. Aren’t movies also an escape for a couple of hours? That was nice.”

Totally relatable! And yes, Hauer-King made for a dashing Prince Eric in the live-action film of ‘The Little Mermaid,’ and here are some photos as proof:

