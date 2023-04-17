LOOK: A Queer Coming-of-Age Story That Is Refreshingly ‘Sublime’

‘Sublime’ is a 2022 LGBTQ+ coming-of-age film, which tells the story of two childhood friends and bandmates, and how perspectives and feelings gradually change as they near adulthood.

The heartfelt drama feature is said to offer “a modern ideal of masculinity,” as well as depicts the “thorny process of coming out in [a] refreshing fashion,” as per The Guardian. The film is centered on protagonists Manu (Martín Miller) and Felipe (Teo Inama Chiabrando), who come to certain realizations, which lead to decisions that may or may not risk their friendship.

‘Sublime’s synopsis reads:

“Sixteen-year-old Manuel (Martín Miller) spends his days hanging out with his girlfriend and playing in a rock band with his childhood best friend, Felipe (Teo Inama Chiabrando). But Manuel’s latent feelings for Felipe come bubbling to the surface – could they be more than friends? Will he take the plunge to discover whether the feelings are mutual, or would he be risking their friendship? Mariano Biasin’s acclaimed coming-of-age film is a celebration of young love and its innocent beauty.”

Moreover, ‘Sublime’ is directed by Argentinian filmmaker Mariano Biasin, and it initially premiered at the 2022 Berlin Film Festival. Not to mention, it was also played at BFI Flare and Outfest LA.

According to FirstShowing.net, the film’s US release has yet to be set, however, it is expected to open later in 2023. In the meantime, you can watch ‘Sublime’s trailer here:

Sources: theguardian.com, firstshowing.net