LOOK: ‘AHS’ Actor Isaac Cole Powell Is Looking Sexy AF in Latest Pics

Isaac Cole Powell recently celebrated his 28th birthday, and he just so happened to post a very steamy photo the day before as a reminder for people to “WORSHIP” him on his very special day (deservingly so).

“Hope this post finds you well. it was on my story first. it can now be found here as well…additionally, please be advised that tomorrow is my twenty-??th/rd/st/nd birthday. this is a gentle reminder to absolutely WORSHIP me tomorrow. thank you and happy new year!!

X,” the actor and singer wrote on the caption.

And now, we admire his steamy birthday post in question… 😉

Aside from that, the ‘American Horror Story’ star sported this season’s leading collections in a series of stunning and sexy black and white photos. He shared some of the pics via an Instagram post, which he captioned:

“style genius @thealexbadia dressed me up in a few of my favorite designers for @wwd cover story

story. Words by @leighnordstrom grooming by the lovely @lailalhayani and shots by @dor13n. Full story on @wwd

@jenziet”

Of course, here are the said photos for your viewing pleasure. <3

Moreover, Powell was also cast as one of the series regulars in HBO’s comedy pilot ‘The Franchise,’ which “follows a hopeful crew trapped inside the dysfunctional, nonsensical, joyous hellscape of franchise superhero moviemaking,” as per Deadline.

Sources: deadline.com, wwd.com