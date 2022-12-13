LOOK: Antoni Porowski Sparks a Love Triangle in ‘Spoiler Alert’ Film

A sneak peek of the gay drama-comedy film ‘Spoiler Alert’ was dropped prior to its cinema release, and the clip features Antoni Porowski in nothing but his Speedo.

The ‘Queer Eye’ star seems to appear as the Olympic gold medal-winning diver, Tom Daley, and it also looks like he has sparked a love triangle with Jim Parsons’ character Michael and his partner Kit, who is played by Ben Aldridge.

In the sneak peek shared on TikTok, the couple can be seen talking to a therapist about their relationship after admitting,

“we’ve been having a few minor problems.”

Michael (Parsons) opens about his issue with Kit (Aldridge) having a 90-minute bedtime routine. Kit, on the other hand, complains about Michael never being at home. And then Michael brings up the topic of Kit’s “insane flirtation with Tom Daley,” which received shocked reactions from both the therapist and Kit.

Then comes the scene of Kit talking to Porowski wearing his Speedo, with diving scores appearing as if he is Tom Daley. Turns out, it is supposedly a feature of the film, wherein Michael is imagining his life as a TV show, and Kit eventually clarifies:

“His name’s Sebastian and he’s my coworker.”

You can watch the clip here to see Porowski looking sexy in his Speedo… 😉

Moreover, the movie’s synopsis reads:

“The film is a heartwarming, funny, and life-affirming story of how Michael and Kit’s relationship is transformed and deepened when one of them falls ill.”

‘Spoiler Alert’ is out in cinemas from December 9 in the US and Canada, and in 2023 in the UK.

Source: attitude.co.uk