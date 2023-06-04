LOOK: ‘Bridgerton’ Actor Regé-Jean Page Is V Dashing in Latest Photos

Earlier this year, Regé-Jean Page was deemed by scientists as the most handsome man in the world after analyzing some prominent faces with the Greek Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi.

The 35-year-old English actor got a score of 93.65 per cent for his face after scientists used the method to measure “physical perfection with widths, lengths and proportions.” Thereafter, he made an appearance on the ITV show ‘Lorraine,’ where he was congratulated by host Lorraine Kelly.

Page was bashful when the topic came up, and he reacted to being the most handsome man in the world, expressing:

“You use all of the colors on your palette when making your art. And I’m glad to have that perception in there somewhere, I’m sure it’s useful to someone somewhere.”

He added,

“It’s news to me, it’s news to everyone else, but you know, I’ll take it!”

Kelly later on told the ‘Bridgerton’ star that he should “enjoy being the most beautiful man in the world,” and with a chuckle, he responded:

“Allegedly!”

“Well, scientists Rege!! It wasn’t just me!,” the host replied.

On top of being the most handsome man in the world, Page is also a very talented actor who gained fame after portraying Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings in the hit Netflix series ‘Bridgerton.’

And now, let’s take a moment to admire this talented hottie with some smoldering hot recent pics, shall we?

Source: uk.news.yahoo.com