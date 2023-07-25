LOOK: ‘Brokeback Mountain’ Musical Drops V Steamy Pics

The official Instagram account of @sohoplace recently released photos from the musical adaptation of the 2005 gay romance film ‘Brokeback Mountain’, and things got V steamy between lead actors Lucas Hedges and Mike Faist.

Hedges plays the role of Ennis Del Mar, who was portrayed by the late Heath Ledger in the movie. Meanwhile, Faist is starring as Jack Twist, who was Jake Gyllenhaal’s character in the Western romance-drama film.

The synopsis of the musical reads:

“Wyoming 1963: a wild landscape where people live in extreme rural poverty in tight, insular and conservative communities. When Ennis and Jack take jobs on the isolated Brokeback Mountain, all their certainties of life change forever as they flounder in unexpected emotional waters of increasing depth. Dan Gillespie Sells’ beautiful Country and Western songs weave heartbreakingly through this intense tale of an irresistible and hidden love spanning twenty years and its tragic consequences.”

Moreover, here are some of the musical’s one-line reviews from critics…

Metro:

“Brokeback is still moving mountains 20 years on”

Sunday Times:

“Even better than the film”

Broadway World:

“A powerful and enticing production”

The ‘Brokeback Mountain’ musical is set to run for a limited season until August 12, 2023 at @sohoplace in London. And although we’re manifesting real hard for it to be shown in the US, we’ll just have to wait and see for future announcements (if there would be any, that is).

In the meantime, here are the V steamy pics from the musical:

You can also watch the trailer here:

Sources: queerty.com, sohoplace.org