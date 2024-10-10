LOOK: Cheyenne Jackson’s Sexiest Moments on the Gram

Cheyenne Jackson is an actor and singer who has played lead roles in Broadway musicals and other stage productions, as well as appeared in various films and television shows.

Jackson identifies as gay, and he has been married to actor Jason Landau since September 2014. In October 2016, the couple welcomed their twins Willow and Ethan. He is an LGBTQ+ rights advocate, as well as an international ambassador for amfAR (The Foundation for AIDS Research).

Not to mention, Jackson is also a national ambassador and spokesperson for the Hetrick-Martin Institute, which is a non-profit organization devoted to serving the needs of the LGBTQ+ youth. On top of being a talented actor, singer and LGBTQ+ advocate, he is also a pro thirst trapper, and here are some of his sexiest Instagram posts that will leave you thirsting for more:

