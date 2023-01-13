LOOK: DILFs Find an Epic Romance in New Reality Dating Show

OUTtv recently released the trailer of the upcoming reality dating show ‘For the Love of DILFs,’ wherein two groups of gay men, “Daddies” and “Himbos,” compete to find an epic romance, and ultimately win “a $10,000 investment into their relationship.”

The eight-episode series describes “Daddies” as men who are “confident, mature, and ready to show you the ropes.” Meanwhile, “Himbos” are “sexy, fun, and ready to show you a good time.” And it seems like both groups did have a great time on their journey to find love with the help of the show’s host Stormy Daniels.

The 43-year-old adult film star talked about her experience living in the mansion with the single gay men sharing,

“I host the show, but I also lived in the mansion with the singles to help guide them through this experience, so I can tell you firsthand that these are real love stories.”

“I’m not a crier, but they even made me shed a few tears on set because I got so invested. Every day was an adventure with the Daddies and Himbos,” Daniels revealed in an interview with People.

‘For the Love of DILFs’ is scheduled to premiere on OUTtv on January 31. In the meantime, here’s the trailer to keep you anticipating for it:

Source: people.com