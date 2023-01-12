LOOK: ‘Elite’ Star Manu Rios Is Sexy As Ever in Latest Photoshoot

‘Elite’ star Manu Rios recently shared a series of photos from his latest photoshoot with Dust Magazine, and he looks sexy as ever with his black button down shirt slightly undone while having a steamy bath.

The 24-year-old Spanish actor is sporting an all black outfit, pairing his button down shirt with black pants and sunglasses.

Moving on to admire more of his hot pics from Dust Magazine…

Moreover, Netflix España recently dropped a first look at Rios’ upcoming TV series ‘El Silencio,’ wherein he is starring alongside fellow ‘Elite’ alum Arón Piper.

🚨 First look at Manu Ríos in the new @NetflixES thriller #ElSilencio pic.twitter.com/9f1DgPL7yh — Keeping Up With Manu Rios (@kuwmanurios) January 10, 2023

Piper will be playing the role of the protagonist Sergio Ciscar, who entered prison when he was still a minor, and served a six-year sentence for the alleged murder of his parents. After the success of ‘Elite,’ and thereafter, their departure from the hit series, Rios and Piper will be reunited in ‘El Silencio,’ which is scheduled to be released sometime in 2023 on Netflix.

Source: tvserial.it