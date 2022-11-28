LOOK: ‘Elite’s Manu Rios Gets Daring in Latest Stunning Photoshoot

‘Elite’s highly anticipated Season 6 is now available for streaming on Netflix, and viewers who have finished watching it are curious as to whether Manu Rios’ fan favorite character Patrick Blanco Commerford will be returning for the upcoming season.

Season 7 is officially in the works, and there will be some new cast members, as well as familiar faces who will be returning, including Omar Ayuso. However, Rios reprising his role in the hit Netflix series seems unlikely based on the latest season’s ending.

Spoiler incoming… 

The three Blanco Commerford siblings, Mencía (Martina Cariddi), Ari (Carla Díaz) and Patrick (Rios), are moving far away with their father after the hit-and-run accident with Iván (André Lamoglia), who is Patrick’s boyfriend.

None of the three stars have officially announced their departure from the show though, so here’s to hoping they’ll be coming back in future seasons. Meanwhile, ‘Elite’ fans didn’t like what happened to Patrick and Iván in Season 6, and here are some of their sentiments:

It’s truly a heartbreaking season for Patrick-Iván shippers… 🙁 

So as to not end this article on a sad note, we move on to a recent update on Rios and his latest photoshoot with Dazed Korea, wherein he is looking sexy and stylish AF 😉

