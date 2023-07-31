LOOK: ‘Fire Island’s Conrad Ricamora Announces Marriage with Partner

It’s official! Conrad Ricamora is now married to longtime partner Peter Wesley Jensen, and he recently shared lovely photos from their very special day… <3

Based on the 44-year-old ‘Fire Island’ actor’s post, the two of them tied the knot during a simple ceremony at the New York City Hall. In the first photo, the newlyweds can be seen sharing a warm embrace after their union.

Both of them were wearing a similar ensemble of a sweater with a white collared shirt underneath, paired with pants and black leather shoes. Ricamora was wearing a dark green outfit while his now-husband was sporting a similar outfit in navy blue.

In the second photo, the two of them are all smiles while looking at the camera, and pure happiness just radiates from their pic. <3 Not to mention, the ‘How to Get Away with Murder’ star also shared a sweet message on the caption of his Instagram post, writing:

“happily hyphenated

introducing the Ricamora-Jensens lots of great things happened these past few weeks, but this is the highlight of my life”

Moreover, he revealed that his marriage with Jensen inspired his portrayal of Ninoy Aquino in the Broadway musical, Here Lies Love.

“Yeah, it inspired my performance because I’ve done this show for 11 years now, and playing Ninoy Aquino, who gave up his entire life, and his family to fight for freedom, means a little bit more when you have your own little family now and have your person and knowing what he sacrificed makes my performance that much deeper,” Ricamora expressed during an interview with Good Morning America.

Now dropping the newlyweds’ lovely wedding photos:

Congratulations to Ricamora and Jensen! <3

Source: gaytimes.co.uk